Weather



Thursday: Sunny skies with light winds. High of 83, low of 59.



Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 86, low of 63.



This weekend at the Living Word



On Friday, any member of the Amish/Mennonite community will receive a special admission price of $10. On Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to have a "Meet & Greet/Photo session" with one of the men who portray Jesus Christ during the drama from 6:15 to 7 p.m. The drama begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to check out the calendar of upcoming events, visit www.livingworddrama.org or call 740-439-2761.



Blood drive



The Byesville Community will host an American Red Cross blood drive at Stop Nine Church Family Center on July 31, from noon to 6 p.m. To register, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



ZTHS reunion



The Zane Trace High School class of 1969 will hold its 50th year reunion Aug. 17, at Theo’s Restaurant in Cambridge.



The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with social hour and dinner will follow at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person and attire will be informal.



The class is looking for addresses for the following classmates: Betty Slasor Shuman, Linda Bistor and Linda Baker Moore. Anyone with information should call Jim Bakos at 740-685-6629 or Brent Fisher at 740-425-2729.



Festival Chorus Practice



The Salt Fork Festival Chorus is currently seeking singers for its appearance at the 2019 Salt Fork Festival. The performance will be Sunday, August 11, at 1:30 p.m., in the Big Pavilion. Please contact Robert Jones, conductor, with any questions at 740-705-0078.



Practice begins tonight, at Christ United Methodist Church, in east Cambridge, at 6 p.m. Bring along any friends who enjoy singing.



Meeting cancellation



The Guernsey County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Friday, August 2, has been cancelled. The Commission will resume its regular quarterly meeting schedule in November.



Thought of the day



Thou art my father, my God and the rock of my salvation.



Ps. 89:26