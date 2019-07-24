On July 17, the Tuscarawas County Commissioners took part in the Ride the Bus with Us program.



With the goal of increasing awareness of public transportation opportunities in Tuscarawas County, the commissioners rode a Horizons bus from the county courthouse to the senior center and back. Founded in 1976, primarily with the goal of assisting individuals with developmental disabilities reach his or her destination, today Horizons not only operates in assisting individuals with disabilities, the elderly, or those with low income reach travel destinations, but is also part of a collaborative effort between the senior center, and the Society for Equal Access (SEA) in taking part of a program known as TuscTransit.



Since there was previously no public transportation in Tuscarawas County, TuscTransit and its partners work together to provide public transportation to anyone in the county. Expanding on this, Commissioner Chris Abbuhl said, "The well-organized partnership between Horizons, SEA and the senior center is another great example of organizations in Tuscarawas County working collaboratively to provide services to residents."



He also said he appreciated the opportunity to ride the bus, and to hopefully help raise awareness to residents throughout Tuscarawas County that there are methods of public transportation open to all residents and encourage people within the county to take advantage of these services.