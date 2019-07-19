Dear Editor,



The Cambridge Citizens Police Alumni Academy hosted several events recently in celebration of National Police Week. The events were a wonderful success, thanks to the overwhelming generosity and support of many volunteers and local businesses.



Part of the mission of CCPAA is to nurture a positive relationship between citizens and law enforcement. We believe that the events, along with the widespread participation of so many in our community, helped to further that mission.



For their donations of time, money and services to recognize law-enforcement officers county-wide, including those who have fallen in the line of duty, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the following individuals and organizations:



Jeffrey Scott, director of Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy; Cambridge Police Department; Guernsey County Sheriff Office; Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cambridge post; Byesville Police Department; Salt Fork State Park rangers; Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District rangers; VFW Post 2901 Honor Guard; Guernsey County Mounted Search and Rescue Team; Cambridge Mayor Tom Orr; Cambridge City Council; Guernsey County commissioners Dave Saft, Skip Gardner and Dave Wilson; Byesville Mayor Jay Jackson; Byesville Village Council; Cambridge Parks Department; Pastor Dan Milburn; Patriot Party Company;



Also, All For Kids, Inc.; Paul Ayers, Cambridge Biddy League Football; Thorn Black Funeral Home; Kathryn Watson; Mancan; Cambridge City School District Athletic Department; Guernsey County Community Development Corporation; Guernsey County Prosecutor Joel Blue; Cazuelas Grill; Theo’s Restaurant; Central Steak & Ale; Denny’s; The Dockside Restaurant; Downtown Arena; Francis Restaurant; The Forum; Georgetown Vineyard; Kennedy’s Bakery; Mr. Lee’s Restaurant; Kiwanis Club of Cambridge; King Karpet; Swim Away Pool & Spa; JET Auto Group; Cambridge Law Director Bill Ferguson; Tim Evancho, council at-large;



And, Jeff Leonard, First Ward council; Shafer Insurance Agency; Donna Hill Ozark National Life & NIS Financial Services; Tom Laughman, council at-large; Jack Marlin, Fourth Ward council; John Wolverton, Third Ward council; Basic Systems Inc.; Country Bits, Dee & Jim Kovacik; Daily Jeff Newspaper; AVC Communications; Characters Express; Zona Earth; Aaron’s Sales and Lease; Teresa’s Florist & Gifts; Kaplet’s Marathon; Lee’s Tee’s; Conn’s; and Riesbecks.



Sincerely,



Sammi Urbanowicz



National Police Week Committee Chairman