100 Years Ago (1919)



A convoy of 63 United States Army trucks with a complement of 30 officers and 320 enlisted men arrived in Alliance around 10:30 a.m. and spent half an hour at Glamorgan, the estate of Col. W.H. Morgan whose guests they were. The convoy left Washington, D.C., on July 7 for a transcontinental tour, using the Lincoln Highway where available, and expected to reach San Francisco on Sept. 1. Col. Morgan had visited the convoy in Columbiana the day before when it had stopped at the home of tire magnet Harvey Firestone. Morgan requested that the convoy visit Alliance, which meant a short detour from the mapped out course en route to Canton where the men were to have lunch, but commander Lt. Col. C.W. McClure gave consent. The Alliance City Band welcomed the convoy, playing patriotic airs. Upon arrival at Glamorgan, the soldiers were given 30 cases of soda pop, 600 packages of cigarettes, 1,200 cigars and 500 boxes of matches. The purpose of the convoy was to advance the campaign of the United States for good roads and to secure enlistments in the U.S. Army. Among the 63 units in the convoy was a truck carrying a searchlight of 3,000,000 candlepower capable of throwing a light a distance of 44 miles, a complete blacksmith shop, four ambulances with a hospital and medical corps of 24 men, a wrecking car and crew, a pontoon bridge in order to cross streams and a five-ton tractor as well as various trucks with capacities ranging from three-quarter ton to 7 1/2 tons.



75 Years Ago (1944)



The sale of Rockhill Park by S.L. Sturgeon, an executor of the Stella Wetzel estate, to brothers William Lewis and Merrick Lewis (who would later be president of Alliance Machine), brought to a close more than a century of the property’s association with the Rockhill family. Wetzel was daughter of the Rockhills, whose ancestor, the first David Rockhill, was granted the land by President James Monroe in 1821. The plot of 37 acres, originally used as a place of residence by the Rockhills, included a large lake, a pavilion and several smaller buildings. The large body of water had once been used as a reservoir for ice as the Rockhills conducted an ice business. Around the turn of the century, it was developed into an amusement center and recreation spot that became famous for miles around, hosting auto and horse races and serving as fair grounds. However, as the automobile developed, people were lured to Myers Lake, Brady Lake and Idora Park, drawing people away from Rockhill Park. The Lewis brothers intended to establish the property as a polo grounds and build a swimming pool.



Three more Stark County soldiers were reported as having died from injuries when a troop train carrying newly inducted soldiers derailed near Jellico, Tennessee, including Pvt. Austin Paumier, 19, of Louisville; Pvt. Donald E. Hill, 22, of Middlebranch; and Pvt. Ray William Parker Jr., 23, of Waco.



Petty Officer 1st Class John William Gallier was on a 72-hour leave with his wife Iona at his home in the 600 block of South Seneca Avenue after taking part in the D-Day Invasion. Leaving the east coast aboard a destroyer serving as a convoy to the Merchant Marines who were transporting supplies to the invasion troops, Galliier and his shipmates were not told of their real purpose until they were very near the French coast. Gallier said the crew on the destroyer never left their ship and their next assignment was to convoy the ships that carried 1,000 German prisoners to Tunis in North Africa. Although he never spoke with any of the prisoners, sailors on the prisoner ships told him the Germans seemed happy to be in American hands and out of the fighting.



Alliance soldier Staff Sgt. William R. Ewing was part of an operation of 144 bombers and 70 mustang fighters that went on a 7,000-mile circuit from England to Russia, then to Italy five days later and returning to England via France. In writing to his parents, he wrote, "A seven-thousand mile circuit clamped an aerial ring of steel around Germany," in describing the mission.



50 Years Ago (1969)



It was reported that Cpl. Richard F. Runzo, 20, of Westville Lake, had been killed in action in Vietnam, becoming the first Sebring-Beloit area soldier to give his life in that conflict. Runzo died near Quang Nam when North Vietnam forces launched ground attacks as he and other Marines were participating in a land clearing operation. He was a 1967 graduate of West Branch and had played football for three years.



Alliance Police Sgt. Harry R. Myers, 65, who had become widely known in the community as head of the School Safety Patrol and of the Child Welfare Bureau, announced he would retire effective Sept. 1. A resident of the 2600 block of South Watson Avenue, Myers planned to accept a post with the local office of the International Security Detective Agency operated by Ray Duell and serve as officer in charge of money transfers and security services. Appointed to the police department on Aug. 1, 1941, Myers had spent 28 years serving Alliance.