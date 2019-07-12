It’s official! We have a restaurant! Doc’s Southern BBQ, from Kent, has taken over Dee’s Diner in Windham, and serving their delicious barbecue for everyone! At this time they are open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. At the end of the month they will be serving dinner, as well! It will be nice to have a restaurant that is serving three meals a day. They are closed on Mondays. I am pleased that we will continue to have a restaurant in Windham. Better yet it will be unique to our area. It will feature real southern style South Carolina barbecue! Go try them out and give them a great Windham "hello." Their phone number is 330-326-6077. The address is 9680 E. Center St. There is lots of great parking available and no steps to get into the restaurant.



———



Windham United Methodist Church has changed their worship service to 9 a.m. Pastor Sandi is also serving as pastor at Nelson UMC and their service has changed to 10:30 a.m.



———



Free Lunch will be served this Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Brick Chapel, 9003 N. Main St. Kim Kiser is in charge, this month. The building is handicap accessible. The meals are provided by the Congregational United Church of Christ, as a way to serve the community of Windham.



———



Heritage Sunday, will be observed at the Congregational Church, United Church of Christ on July 28. It was the first Church in Windham and was organized in Becket Massachusetts prior to their trek from Beckett MA to Windham. Worship is at 10:00a.m., each Sunday. All are welcome!



———



The 4th annual Community Yard Sale will be held July 26-28. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a fun event and I have purchased some great bargains at some of the sites. To be included on the map, contact the Village Offices at 330-883-7325. There is a $10 registration fee to be included on the map. The money raised will go to the Windham Parks and Recreation fund. The Parks and Recreation Board sponsors some nice activities for our community, including the car show, the Chili Cook off and the Christmas celebration.



———



August 10, the village will sponsor the second annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. The show will be on East Center Street this year. There will be trophies, plus a 50/50 raffle. In addition there will be food and a DJ. All proceeds will go to the Parks and Rec. Fund.



———



Beautiful Monarch Butterflies have arrived in our pasture! My daughter requested that Bill Isler and her brother Rob Taft mow around the milkweed growing in the pasture, to encourage Monarchs to come. They serve as a host plant. Monarchs are declining in the U.S. It worked! So if you have wondered about the weeds growing in the pasture, this is why they are there.



———



If you have Windham news to share, please contact me. Please share info about events, or happenings in your life, including trips. The more you share the more interesting this column will be. Contact Ann Taft at stamper_82@yahoo.com or 330-326-3133.