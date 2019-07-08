Guernsey-co.



911/Sheriff



Calls Saturday:



4:10 a.m., equipment violation, Interstate 70. Warning issued.



3:28 a.m., possible underage party reported by an individual advising it was on daughter’s social media, Pioneer Road. Deputy reported party-goers were of legal age.



2:59 a.m., female motorist reported being followed by a group of guys, North Fifth Street; Cambridge PD.



2:34 a.m., ill male, 60, vomiting, Zane Road; Old Washington EMS and United Ambulance.



1:54 a.m., suspicious vehicle, East Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge.



1:11 a.m., taillight violation, Interstate 77. Warning issued.



12:35 a.m., traffic enforcement, Southgate Parkway.



12:32 a.m., well being check, Marietta Road.



12:15 a.m., male, 77, chest pains, Summit Road; New Concord EMS and Cassell Station FD.



12:03 a.m., marked lanes violation, Interstate 77. Warning issued.



Calls Friday:



10:39 p.m., traffic violation, Pleasant Road. Warning issued.



10:28 p.m., fireworks complaint, North Third Street; Cambridge PD.



10:19 p.m., traffic violation, Orchard Street, Pleasant City. Warning issued.



10:14 p.m., alarm activation, Claysville Road.



10:12 p.m., downed tree on utility lines, Gildea Road; Lore City FD.



8:45 p.m., unruly juvenile, 13, assaulted his mother, Rose Hill Road.



8:43 p.m., tree down on roadway, Sherrard Road.



8:42 p.m., smoke coming from a tree down on utility lines, Leatherwood Road; Lore City FD.



8:05 p.m., stolen vehicle investigation, Interstate 77.



7:55 p.m., heat sensor activated in a storage room, High Street; Senecaville FD. False alarm.



7:50 p.m., South Carolina resident visiting a North Third Street residence in Cambridge reported her daughter back home was selling the caller’s personal property on social media.



7:29 p.m., possible impaired driver, Interstate 77.



7:25 p.m., female shot in the buttocks with an arrow at a Senecaville location seeking treatment at Southeastern Med, Clark Street, Cambridge. No other information available.



7 p.m., traffic control device violation, Route 146. Warning issued.



4:56 p.m., male destroying things after his mother took his phone, Walhonding Road.



3:27 p.m., road signs vandalized, Oxford Road.



1:54 p.m., moving violation, Endley Road. Warning issued.



1:39 p.m., well being check for a female allegedly sending a male pictures of her cutting herself, Cherry Hill Road. Deputy spoke with the female who requested the male stop calling her.



1:39 p.m., male advised his brother-in-law possesses tools stolen from caller’s truck, Nighthawk Road. The caller later reported his sister was returning the tools.



1:08 p.m., suspicious activity at a rental property, South Fourth Street, Byesville.



12:37 p.m., son’s video game system stolen by caller’s sister, South Seventh Street, Byesville.



11:58 a.m., employee, 39, is ill, E. Wheeling Avenue; United and Cambridge FD.



11:38 a.m., ill person, Georgetown Road; New Concord EMS.



11:26 a.m., two-vehicle accident with injuries, Barrett Hill Road; United, Cambridge FD and State Highway Patrol.



11:20 a.m., unresponsive male, South Sixth Street; United and Byesville PD.



11:07 a.m., male, 73, lying on the ground next to his vehicle, Meadowbrook Drive; United Ambulance.



9:37 a.m., horse injured when it ran through a fence after being spooked by fireworks ignited by a neighbor, Birmingham Road.



9:23 a.m., investigation follow-up, Bridge Street, Senecaville.



8:43 a.m., male transported to an Athens hospital.



8:26 a.m., male, 71, difficulty breathing, Old Glory Road; United and Lore City FD.



8:09 a.m., motorist harassing road construction workers, Pigeon Gap/Eighth Street roads.



7:51 a.m., male, 59, injured his back and leg during a fall outside, North Ninth Street; United and Cambridge FD.



4:35 a.m., highway patrol requested K-9 assistance, Interstate 70.







Cambridge



Police Dept.



Calls Saturday:



3 a.m., disorderly conduct, Steubenville Avenue.



2:47 a.m., traffic enforcement, Woodlawn Avenue.



1:55 a.m., officer requested, Southgate Parkway.



1:13 a.m., alarm activation, Central Avenue.



12:17 a.m., suspicious activity, Orchard Avenue.



Calls Friday:



11:33 p.m., traffic enforcement, Brown Avenue.



11:11 p.m., public service, South 11th Street.



10:41 p.m., loud music complaint, South Sixth Street. Multiple warnings issued. At 12:15 a.m., two callers reported the music was louder than the first call. A disorderly conduct-noise citation was issued to the resident.



10:38 p.m., firecrackers thrown on the porch of a residence, Taylor Avenue.



10:27 p.m., fire call, Wheeling Avenue; Cambridge FD.



10:26 p.m., fire call, Highland Avenue; Cambridge FD.



10:15 p.m., medical emergency, North Seventh Street; United, Cambridge FD and officers.



9:56 p.m., waterline break, Highland Avenue/Creston Road.



9:53 p.m., lost items, North 10th Street.



9 p.m., found items, Wheeling Avenue.



7:25 p.m., well being check for a juvenile girl, Blaine Avenue.



6:37 p.m., stop line violation, 11th Street. Warning issued.



6:03 p.m., dog left inside a truck in a parking lot, Southgate Parkway. Gone on arrival.



3:01 p.m., items found in a yard, North Ninth Street.



12:53 p.m., medical emergency, Glenn Highway; United, Cambridge FD and highway patrol.



12 p.m., medical emergency, Wheeling Avenue; United and Cambridge FD.



11:29 a.m., auto accident, Barrett Hill Road; Cambridge FD.



10:47 a.m., auto accident, North Seventh Street.



6:28 a.m., medical emergency, South 12th Street; United and Cambridge FD.



4:53 a.m., motorist asleep in his vehicle at a traffic light, Edgeworth Avenue. Male driver cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and a stop bar violation.



4:52 a.m., public service, Southgate Parkway.