The following area residents have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean's list.



• Rachel Garrett of Aurora, a graduate of Aurora High School majoring in psychology and French.



• Riley Jones of Mogadore, a graduate of Mogadore High School majoring in criminal justice.



• Rachael Montanari of Kent, a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School majoring in sport management.



• Olivia Pollack of Aurora, a graduate of Aurora High School majoring in public health and international studies.



• Bryce Posner of Aurora , a graduate of Aurora High School majoring in accounting.



• Carli Reitz of Aurora , a graduate of Aurora High School majoring in music education.



• Maddie Spencer of Hiram, a graduate of Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School majoring in psychology.