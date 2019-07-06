MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County Republican Executive Committee met Monday, July 1, at 7 p.m. and appointed local attorney Mark Baserman Jr., to the Holmes County Board of Elections, succeeding Sam Steimel.



Baserman will complete the remainder of Mr. Steimel's term. The county board of elections is composed of two Democrats and two Republicans. The other Republican on the board is local business owner Wes Schmucker.



Republican Party chairman Rob Hovis thanked Steimel for his service, and expressed confidence in the appointment of Baserman.