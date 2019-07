AURORA



Phillip D And Diane T Amicone, to Deanna L And Michael F Valdman, 874 Circlewood Dr, $330,000



Walden Co LLC, to James H And Marguerite S Rigby, 337 Inwood Trl, $664,200



Nvr Inc, to Richard E And Jacquelyn Alley, 85 Lakeland Way, $448,650



Nvr Inc, to Christine Solitro, 105 Lakeland Way, $411,100



Bret J And Cassondra D Fitzgerald, to Christian And Lisa Spiak, 65 Pinehurst Dr, $445,125



Michael J And Mary S Brant, to Anthony And Holly J Perz, 833 Sherwood Dr, $198,000



EDINBURG



Janet L Oboczky, to Barrel Run Properties LLC, 6282 Giddings Rd, $181,000



Raymond W And Cecelia M Knispel, to Aaron P Williams, 4867 Porter Rd, $120,000



KENT



Lionel S And Yvonne Demers, to Steven J And Ashley M Beavers, 1077 Davey Ave, $74,000



Gjf Investments LLC, to Triple Rock Holdings LLC, 1528 Libra Ct, $131,000



Shirley M Sommers, to Misty Sommers And Brian Colbetzor, 1260 Munroe Falls Kent Rd, $135,100



Gregory And Laurel Bobb, to Robyn R And Michael Brady, 626 Virginia Ave, $77,600



Pay Pay Properties LLC, to Cristin A Compton, 659 Woodside Dr, $95,000



RAVENNA



Citimortgage Inc, to Frances Peck, 524 N. Freedom St, $94,000



Robert J And Brenda L Miavitz, to G & A Rosenberg Properties LLC, 232 W. Main St, $152,500



Schafer Jack W, to Brian R Jaros And Briann L Boettler, 1012 W. Riddle Ave, $101,000



Eric R And Christa M Hrubik, to Charles B Kay, 662 Southwood Dr, $109,000



Marian Finch, to Carla And Adam Stamper, 1210 Crown Ave, $41,000



RAVENNA TOWNSHIP



Daniel R And Jennifer Carter, to Rachel A And Mark A Capretta, 3150 Hidden Brook Dr, $174,125



Richard C And Maryann E Kilbreath, to Tracy L Swanson, 3232 Shawnee Trl, $125,500



ROOTSTOWN



Nvr Inc, to Emily J Arus, 5014 Blackberry Ln, $190,500



Nvr Inc, to William R And Tami J Kring, 2673 Green Hl, $153,900



Nvr Inc, to Jason R And Karen A Hillegas, 2681 Green Hl, $179,300



Nvr Inc, to Daniel A Barber-cironi And Emily D Cironi, 2706 Green Hl, $213,200



Derek M Ball, to James R Todd, 4821 Jennifer Rd, $226,000



Mitch And Darlene Lambert, to Thomas And Elizabeth Boggs, 2976 Sanford Rd, $237,000



SHALERSVILLE



John W Cheatham, to Ann M Brode-harner, 2763 Invernest St, $124,000



STREETSBORO



Nvr Inc, to Antonio J And Amy E Hejl, 1592 Crescent Dr, $253,400



Nvr Inc, to Isaiah A And Asha C Thomas, 1604 Crock Dr, $263,000



Louis Tratnik, to Kyan Stier And Sean Sanders, 9938 Greenhaven St, $190,000



Nvr Inc, to Megan Hudia, 1632 Mcguinness Ave, /$262,000



Stonegate Ents Inc, to Tammy A Rush, 63 Sapphire Ln, $84,500



Quesenberry Elizabeth A, to Mare E And Heather M Stephen, 9738 Sunny Ln, $110,000



Thomas A And Holly A Cartwright, to Steven And Kathleen Robicheaux, 7900 Twin Hills Rd, $175,000