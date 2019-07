William F. (Bill) Shubat, 61, of Bellaire passed away June 24, five months after retiring as director of the Belmont County Board of Elections.



Shubat held that post for 24 years managing state and local elections for the county.



At the time of his death, Shubat was the treasurer of the Belmont County Democratic Party, a member of the Lincoln Avenue United Methodist Church in Shadyside and the Ionic Lodge, F & AM in Bellaire.