Here’s what’s happening this week.



Heritage Festival is Saturday







The annual Heritage Festival will take place in downtown Kent from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.



The all-day event features entertainment, craft and vendor booths, food and games, a classic car show and ends with fireworks at 10 p.m.



MEETINGS



• Monday, 7 p.m., Ravenna City Council, City Hall, 210 Park Way



• Tuesday, 8 p.m., Shalersville Township Trustees, Town Hall, 9090 Route 44



• Tuesday, 7 p.m., Ravenna Township Trustees, Administration Building, 6115 S. Spring St.



• Wednesday, 8 a.m., Brimfield Township Trustees, Township Administration Office, 1333 Tallmadge Road