TALLMADGE — "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" — Dr. Seuss



Hopeful actors auditioned this spring for Dynamics Community Theater production of "Seussical The Musical," set to take the stage at 7 p.m. on July 19, 20, 26 and 27 at Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Munroe Road.



"Seussical" is a musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the children's stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot based on "Horton Hears a Who!" while incorporating many other stories. The musical's name is a portmanteau of "Seuss" and "musical."



The director is Jonas Lawrence, who is a teacher at Mogadore High School.



"It's a play for all ages," Lawrence said. "If Dr. Seuss appeals to you and you like imaginative work, it'll be something you'll be interested in seeing."



Fans of Dr. Seuss will see many of the familiar characters from his books in the musical, Lawrence said.



Actors could choose to read for "The Cat in the Hat," "JoJo McDodd," "Horton the Elephant," "Gertrude McFuzz," "Wickersham Brothers," "Mayzie La Bird," "The Grinch," "Sour Kangaroo" or "Mr. Mayor and Mrs. Mayor."



Anyone in the fourth grade and older could audition for a part, which included singing 16 bars a capella, reading a part of a character and performing a short dance routine choreographed by musical director Chad C. Kendall of Kent.



Kendall teaches drama at Stow-Munroe Falls Kimpton Middle School with lessons in voice and piano outside of school.



"Every character in the musical sings," Kendall said. "The musical is 95 percent music."



The technical director is Tom Jansen of Cuyahoga Falls. He'll design the sets and be in charge of sound and lighting.



"We've made it a challenge and will do things we haven't done before," Jansen said. "We're building multi-layers on platforms to create a high rise."



The art of Dr. Seuss will be captured in the artwork on the sets, Jansen said.



Producer Leah McConnell said there will be a lot more singing than previous musicals.



"I read Dr. Seuss' books and loved the fun, quirky characters," McConnell said.



The musical will be for all ages and something the family can enjoy, she said.



Family members auditioned for parts in the play.



Dan Stanley and his daughter Leah, 11, of Streetsboro participated in the auditions.



"Leah had an interest and you can't go wrong with Dr. Seuss," Dan said.



Although he hasn't performed in 20 years, Dan said he enjoyed the energy of the theater.



Angela Barzizza-Young of Kent came with her son, Ethan, 13, and daughter Anya, 10.



Angela said she hasn't performed since 2001 but has a bachelor's degree in theater and drama and spent a year at a London conservatory.



"I'm trying to get back in to theater," Angela said. "I love doing it and being a part of shows."



She said her favorite Dr. Seuss book was "The Lorax."



Anya, who enjoys drawing, said she likes the "Gertrude McFuzz" book.



"I like getting into the character," said Anya, who has been in two plays. "It's fun."



Ethan, who has been in more than five plays, likes "The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins" and tried out for the part of The Cat in the Hat.



His dream role would be Scorpius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" play.



Mark your calendars for some summer Seuss fun.



More information is available at www.dynamicstheater.org



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com