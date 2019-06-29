Pierce Streetsboro Library will hold a free movie showing at 2 p.m. July 13 at 8990 Kirby Lane.



Directed and written by- and starring- Emilio Estevez, it is the story of a Cincinnati librarian who, after learning that the town's emergency shelters are at full capacity during the arrival of a brutal winter cold front, helps a group of homeless people take refuge at the public library in order to survive when they refuse to leave the downtown public library at closing time. The film also stars Alec Baldwin. This movie is rated PG-13 and runs 122 minutes. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. Call 330-626-4458 for more information