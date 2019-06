Atwater Township is seeking a part-time zoning inspector.



Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. July 19 to Fiscal Officer, PO Box 9, Atwater, OH 44201, or by email to fiscalofficer@atwatertwp.net.



Open interviews will be held at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. July 23. The regular trustee meeting will immediately follow the 6:30 p.m. interviews.