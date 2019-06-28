AURORA



Jeffrey E And Jeffrey E Traditional, to Christopher M And Flora M Brett, 415 Blair Cir, $275,000



Pulte Homes Of Ohio LLC, to James B Wells, 95 Brighton Dr, $595,000



Stephanie L Hill, to Brian M Statham, 245 Cambridge Dr, $189,500



Drees Compny, to Ashwin Malgaonkar And Radhika P Pethkar, 987 Hawkin Ln, $368,300



Nvr Inc, to Jud S And Anita Stover, 125 Lakeland Way, $350,100



Pulte Homes Of Ohio LLC, to Vaccariello Rosemond Trust, Shinnecock Ln, $596,300



Brian E Koenig, to Michael A And Maria C Biel, 555 Acadia Pt, E, A$34,500



BRIMFIELD



Kent Investment Partners LLC, to Martin Rick O Trust, 272 Shaw Dr, $285,500



Kent Investments Partners LLC, to James M And Carolyn W Brothers, 276 Shaw Dr, $261,500



Lisa G And Anthony G Smith, to Tyler Zimmermann And Ashley R Phillips, 1223 Meadowview Rd, /$133,000



DEERFIELD



Robert W Berger, to Michael G And Lisa M Swartout, 500 Stillwater Dr, $285,000



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP



Madelyn M Thomas, to Gary W Little, 1951 Walton Rd, Franklin Township, 12/27/2018, /$54,000



KENT



Patrick D Scanlon, to Paige C Kitchen And David Dureiko, 512 Allen Dr, $154,500



Tree City Rentals LLC, to Triple Rock Holdings LLC, 1844 Gemini Ct, $131,000



MANTUA TOWNSHIP



Alex R Maglionico, to Todd Herr, 11298 Mantua Center Rd, $130,000



RAVENNA



Robert And Amanda Rufener, to Sara E Zuniga, 250 Hazen Ave, $142,800



ROOTSTOWN



Michael J And Heather Kerrigan, to Derek M And Toccara R Ball, 3795 Heron Creek Dr, $420,000



Charles D And Heather L Parrish, to Joseph Vaughn, 4363 Pletzer Blvd, $205,000



SHALERSVILLE



David S And Gail L Hand, to Carl R And Kimberly J Hand, State Route 303, $78,000



STREETSBORO



April L Kalla, to Todd A Rochat, 851 Heath Ln, $148,000



SUFFIELD



Coffman Family Trust, to Jeffrey S And Stacie J Kassinger, 1188 State Route 43, $95,000



WINDHAM



Cecil J And Patricia A Moore, to Blessings Realty LLC, 9141 Wilverne Dr, $55,000