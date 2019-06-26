QUAKER CITY — An open house is planned for Friday, June 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. for Bob "Smiley" Corbin, a showman's showman who is fondly remembered for his many appearances in local parades with his clown suit and calliope.



Open to the public, there is no admission charge at the Country Store Museum in Quaker City. Refreshments will be served.



The museum will have an exhibit of memorabilia, posters and photos from Smiley's fascinating life of entertaining people. The Country Store Museum is packed full of Quaker City and area history and memorabilia including local sports, music, The local cigar industry and of course the Rudy Bundy/Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Collection. The museum and homemade ice cream parlor is only open during The Ohio Hills Folk Festival July 10, 11, 12 and 13.



Corbin was born in 1908 in Barnesville and spent a "lifetime in show business. He was a mainstay of the Quaker City "Ohio Hills Folk Festival" Mile Long Parade. Smiley, who's career started in the early 20s, started when he took a job cranking an old-fashioned popcorn grinder when he hit the road on the old Chautauqua Circuit at Epworth Park in Bethesda and from then on was hooked on show business.



The one time Quaker City High School Band Director Corbin did just about everything in legitimate theater, bands, clowning, one night traveling shows, circuses and carnivals. In later years, he moved into promoting, talent management and advance man for Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus and eventually Press Agent and advance representative for Deggeller's Magic Midway one of the largest touring carnival shows in the country.



Corbin managed the show for The Kentucky State Fair and was made an honorary "Kentucky Colonel."



In an interesting story about his start in professional show business, Corbin in his book, "A Lifetime in Show Business," describes his getting himself hired for that first gig.



"The last day of May 1926, found a Repertoire show playing Barnesville. I walked by the actors carrying my Billboard Magazine in my pocket. One of the actors said, ‘Son let's see your Billboard.’ He then told me they needed a bass horn player. As I had played cornet while directing my local band I could transpose from b-flat cornet to E-flat bass I told the actor yes I was a bass player. I was hired to become an actor and play bass with the band."



The play was "Uncle Tom's Cabin."



"Tonight and tonight only, we present in your city under absolutely waterproof canvas, the only authentic version of Harriet Beecher Stowe's "Uncle Tom’s Cabin."



Col. Bob was well-known for being able to play every instrument in the band and was always a gentleman and class act who was loved by all. We are blessed that the Corbin family has kept many treasures from Col. Bob's storied career and are willing to loan them to The Ohio Hills Folk Festival to share with the public.