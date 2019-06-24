GRANVILLE — Five students, including two from Wayne County, have been awarded scholarships from the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program and Foundation. These scholarships are awarded to qualified students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry.



To be considered for a scholarship, students were required to submit an essay describing their personal career goals in the natural gas and oil industry, submit multiple letters of recommendation and meet other academic requirements.



Among this year's scholarship recipients:



Tyler Harley of Burbank. He attends Malone University studying business management. This is his first time being awarded an OOGEEP scholarship.



Justin Ebert of Wooster. He attends the University of Akron studying chemical engineering. This is his second time being awarded an OOGEEP scholarship.