100 Years Ago (1919)



The Alliance police were in possession of a letter written by an anonymous person and sent to the mayor that claimed a former saloon keeper had illegally sold her husband and two other men each a bottle of whiskey and that all three were drunk for two days. Written in all capital letters and unsigned, officials believed it to be a canard, an unfounded report or story.



Donald Lee Rankin, a 4-year-old from Minerva, had a craving for the cookies made by his grandmother in Alliance, so he walked to the train station and hopped on a train, undetected by anyone, including the conductor. However, before reaching Dover, he was found. And like any other passenger who can not pay his fare, was put off the train in Dover. He waited there for the arrival by automobile of his parents, who after discovering he was missing at home believed he had been kidnapped and were stirring up the city and forming a posse to look for the boy. All because he wanted the cookies with the white frosting.



Thee Sebring fishermen — F.D. Shewell, Walter Crewson and Lee Shively — made the trip to Pine Lake, described as nothing more than a swamp located north of Columbiana a few miles that was abounding with snakes, mosquitos and fish. It was noted that old-fashioned tactics were used and the trio yanked 74 good-sized fish from the shallow lake.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Children in the area of the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Jones, who lived in the 400 block of South Haines Avenue, presented the couple with tokens of appreciation — a wallet and a necklace — for providing them a place to play. Mr. Jones had recently completed work on a homemade playground located in an extra lot on his property for the neighborhood children to use. Included in the playground was a wooden swing hanging from a tree, a wooden sliding board, a teeter-totter and an acrobatic swing connected to a tree.



W. Kenneth Reese of Asbury Theological Seminary was appointed the pastorate of the Vine Street Methodist Church to replace Rev. Melvin Hollingsworth, who was to become minister at the Hope Methodist Church in McZena, near Wooster.



The vandalism spree that followed a fight at a local dance spot seemed to have died down as a second calm night resulted in only two autos being damaged and a broken window, however, only one of the incidents was deemed vandalism.



It was announced that Dick Balduzzi, an actor whose interest in theater was sparked by participating in plays at St. Joseph School and in Alliance High’s Fall Varieties, had been selected to portray Pvt. Fisher in "The Warriors," an MGM production that was to film in Yugoslavia. After a stint in the military and attending acting schools, he worked in theater and television, appearing in as many as 35 "Jackie Gleason Shows," and other live television. He was also active in a children’s theater group and entertained handicapped children in an act with his two dogs, Cindy and Mandy. His numerous other credits, included but were not limited to, appearances on "Bewitched," "I Dream of Jeannie," "That Girl," and "The Flying Nun." He had a recurring role in "Here Come the Brides."



25 Years Ago (1994)



Alliance police had turned up no witnesses after canvassing the 1100 block of East Grant Street where Kevin Smith, 34, had allegedly been fatally shot by three suspects while coming to the aid of his father, Percy Smith, 62, who was being assaulted in an early morning robbery at the family home.