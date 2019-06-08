With summer, many children will be out in the hot sun for hours on end. This leads to the media urging everyone to "be sure to have enough to drink,""ìkeep hydrated" and "dehydration can be a problem in summer." All true. While dehydration can be a problem, so can drinking too much water/fluids. When drinking water, you can have too much of a good thing. When you take in too much water you can have water intoxication (hyponathremia).



Water intoxication can occur with just plain water. From the tap or a bottle, water can cause problems if taken in excess. Water intoxication is very real, and very deadly. Put simply, too much water causes a lowered concentration of sodium in the blood. This in turn causes a potentially fatal swelling of the brain.



First identified by doctors working with athletes it is now being seen in children and infants. Across the world a number of top marathon athletes have collapsed and died shortly after finishing a race. All were in top physical shape and under a doctor’s care. The presumption was made their collapse was from dehydration/heat stroke. Water was given immediately upon their collapse. However, they died. Upon autopsy they were found to have swelling of the brain and abnormal sodium levels in their systems. They had died from water intoxication. During the course of the race they had been drinking water to avoid dehydration; however they drank more that they excreted in their sweat or through their kidneys, resulting in the fatal lowering of their sodium levels.



Adults and older, larger children normally will not/ cannot, drink enough water to cause water intoxication. Even those involved in sports or athletics that cause dehydration will usually drink only what they need. However, some volunteer coaches — who have seen one too many stories about athletes getting dangerously dehydrated — will encourage their team to drink water whenever they are not on the field playing. This can be dangerous.



The acute danger of water intoxication comes with younger, smaller children; especially babies. Babies will swallow anything put in their mouths. This is a natural reflex. The problem occurs when too much water is swallowed. The problem with young children, especially infants, is they cannot tell us when they are thirsty and to what degree. Are they a little thirsty? A lot? Since we can’t really tell, and we know dehydration is a problem in summer, we keep giving them water. Another problem is baby swim classes. The babies drink excessive water from the pool. As stated previously, they will swallow, reflexively, any liquid in their mouth.



The symptoms of water intoxication are restlessness, breathlessness, lethargy, seizures, nausea, in a stupor, possibly in a coma. Factors in water intoxication are small size; rapid ingestion of water in a short time; empty stomach; and immature kidneys (in small babies).



The body has ways of protecting itself by vomiting and excreting excess water through the kidneys. Treatment for water intoxication includes limiting water intake and administering salt through a vein during medical treatment.



You can prevent water intoxication by not drinking water to excess; drinking only when thirsty; and limiting babies under 1 year of age to under 30 minutes in pools.



For more information on this subject there are a number of websites.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.