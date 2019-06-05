Music students of Scott Whitacre, Bill Hines, and Donna Chaffee will be performing at the Barnesville Presbyterian Church for the 2019 Spring Music Recital on Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m.



This Spring Recital is open to the public, and dedicated to the memory of Sally Anne Neal. Sally’s, Neal Studio of Music closed last December and her piano and voice students are currently having their lessons at the DG Dance Workshop & Gymnastics Barnesville location at 137 East Main St., Barnesville.



The guitar, bass, banjo, and drum lessons are being held in Scott Whitacre’s Alpha Audio Services underground location, at 129 1/2 East Main St., Barnesville.



Special thanks to the Presbyterian Church, D&J’s Pizza, and Leah McClurg for supporting the arts in Barnesville and in the surrounding areas.