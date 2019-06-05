STEUBENVILLE – Officials of the Diocese of Steubenville announced last week that the recently completed school year will be the last for St. John’s Central Elementary School in Bellaire. This announcement follows the February announcement that St. John’s Central High School would close with the Memorial Day Weekend graduation of the school’s last six graduates.



An effort is underway to replace the high school with a private St. John’s Academy for the 2019-2020 school year.



Officials noted elementary students may transfer to the county’s two remaining parochial grade schools in Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville.