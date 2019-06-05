Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate in the United States and in our region. One in ten Americans are being diagnosed with diabetes and nearly 1 million (11.1 percent) Ohio adults have been diagnosed with diabetes. To combat the effects of diabetes, Ohio Hills Health Services is providing educational classes for individuals diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes.



Ohio Hills Health Services had three staff members, Heather Saffle BSN, Rachel Hannahs RN and Aarica Hanes LPN, trained in the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP). The DEEP program ensures that individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetes can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to reduce complications resulting from diabetes such as kidney failure, amputation, vison loss, heart failure and stroke. DEEP provides a supportive environment where participants work together in a small group to learn about healthy management tools and lifestyle choices.



"We are excited to offer the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program," said Carol Davolio, RN, Director of Clinical Services, Ohio Hills Health Services. "At Ohio Hills Health Services we have recognized diabetes to be a real problem for our patients with potentially harmful consequences. It is important for us to provide our patients and community members the tools to prevent the negative outcomes from diabetes and to live a healthier lifestyle."



The DEEP workshops include a series of six weekly two-hour classes delivered by a certified DEEP peer educator. There is no cost to attend. Topics covered include understanding the human body, diabetes risk factors and complications, nutrition education and meal planning, understanding and managing diabetes medications, physical activity, accessing your health team and managing stress.



The first two classes are underway in Barnesville and Woodsfield. The goal is to offer the DEEP program through each of Ohio Hills Health Services facilities throughout the year - Barnesville Family Health Center, Monroe Family Health Center, Quaker City Family Health Center and Freeport Family Health Center.



Ohio Hills Health Services is committed to increasing the awareness of prediabetes and diabetes, including its complications, for area residents and to increase the management tools for those who have been diagnosed with diabetes. If you are interested in participating in a future Diabetes Education Program, call 740-239-6447 to place your name on a waiting list. Upcoming classes will be promoted in the local newspapers and on facebook.