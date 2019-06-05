Dr. Lauren Wooten, a family practice physician at Freeport Family Health Center, has volunteered to accompany 14 World War II veterans to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. One of the veterans on the trip is her 102-year-old grandfather. He was in the Army in World War II and touched down on Utah Beach.



"Ohio Hills Health Services is extremely proud of Dr. Wooten for wanting to share this momentous occasion with her grandfather and the other veterans," said Jeff Britton, CEO, Ohio Hills Health Services. "The veteran’s range in age from 93-102. Due to their advanced age, Forever Young Senior Veterans, who is sponsoring the trip, was pleased to have a physician participate."



Forever Young Senior Veteran’s mission is to work to end the silent suffering of military veterans 65 years and older by granting their unfulfilled dreams, returning them to the places where they fought, and giving them the honor, healing, and hope they need and deserve. When the veterans return to the beaches of Normandy they discover it’s now a beautiful land, the people are free, and the people show their gratitude to our veterans.



Dr. Wooten’s grandfather discovered Forever Young Senior Veterans when a person in his church invited him to a Forever Young meeting. This group is now a huge part of his life where he has formed friendships and received support.



As veteran numbers diminish and with D-day poised to pass from living memory into history, the 75th anniversary is likely to be the last big official commemoration of the largest ever amphibious assault, which led to the liberation of Europe. Hundreds of veterans, now in their tenth decades, are expected to travel for ceremonies on June 6.



"I learned about this trip because of my grandfather, Major Wooten. Major actually is his first name and he likes to tell people that Major is his name, not his rank," said Dr. Lauren Wooten. "My grandfather has really benefited from being involved with the Forever Young Senior Veterans group, it has helped him physically, mentally, and emotionally. I am looking forward to sharing this incredible experience with him and the other veterans."



Dr. Wooten has been with Ohio Hills Health Services since September 2016. The trip is scheduled from June 2-10.