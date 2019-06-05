The following items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Library:



Memorials, donations and honors — The View From Alameda Island by Robyn Carr, in memory of Jean Miller given by Debbie Feisley; Ballpark by Paul Goldberger. In memory of Richard "Lefty" Hall given by "The Baseball Bunch" Mark Brown, Andy Marovich and Brad Wilson; The Pioneers by David McCullough, in memory of Louise Cheffy given by Andrew Woods; Charlie Piechart And The Case Of The Missing Pizza Slice by Eric Comstock, in honor of Mrs. Stephen / Mrs. Householder given by Kennedy Little 4th Grade 2018-2019; A New School Year: Stories In Six Voices by Sally Derby. In honor of Mrs. Miller given by Kennedy Little 4th Grade 2018-2019.



Fiction — The Refuge by Ann Gabhart, inspirational; The Gordian Protocol by Jacob Holo, science fiction; The Summoning by Heather Graham; The Last Time I Saw You by Liv Constantine; Whistle In The Dark by Emma Healey; The Good Detective by John McMahon; 29 Dates by Melissa De La Cruz. young adult; Famous In A Small Town by Emma Mills, young adult.



Non-Fiction — Prisoner by Jason Rezaian, biography; The Campfire Cookbook by Viola Lex; Best Perennials For Sun And Shade; The Birth Guy’s Go-To Guide For New Dads by Brian Salmon; The Watch by Gene Stone.



Children’s — Molly Mac: Top Secret Author Visit by Marty Mac; Our Sun: Can You Figure Out Its Mysteries by David Hawksett; Once Upon An Elephant by Linda Stanek; Figure Skating by Erika Manley; Bark Park by Trudy Krisher; Batman Is Trustworthy by Christopher Harbo; Opposites: Hot And Cold by Erica Donner; American Paint Horses by David Denniston; Presto Chango by Norm Barnhart; What Shoes Would You Choose / Boardbook; I’m Not Ready / Boardbook.



DVDs — The Upside; Isn’t It Romantic; How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.