Board of Revision meeting



The Tuscarawas County Board of Revision will meet on June 10 at 11 a.m. in the auditor’s conference room, 125 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia.



The purpose of the meeting is to provide a status update regarding the Board of Revision complaints for tax year 2018 and render possible decisions of hearings already held. We will also consider remission of penalty applications for property taxes, which will include approval or denial (if applicable). Written comments are welcome from those who will not be able to attend.



Finance meeting scheduled



West Lafayette Village will hold a finance meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers. The council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.



Newcomerstown High School luncheons



• Class of 1975, noon June 15, at Terry's Pizza. Please bring pictures and memorabilia from our school years to share with classmates. Call 740-498-5636 for more information.



• Class of 1961, noon June 18, at the Unusual Junction restaurant in West Lafayette.



• Class of 1958, 12:30 p.m. June 13, at Cy Young Lanes.



• Class of 1956, noon June 13, at Winterset Kitchen.



• Class of 1960, noon June 12, at Theo’s Restaurant on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge.



Bluegrass Jam



A "Bluegrass, Gospel and Country Music Jam" will be hosted each third Sunday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Historic Everals Chapel, 60417 Everals Church Road, just west of Newcomerstown. The jams will run from May through September in 2019. The next jam session is scheduled for June 16. The event is sponsored by Everals Chapel Preservation Society. The event is free and open to the public, All donations and proceeds go toward maintenance and repairs of the historic church. Contact Harley Dakin at 740-498-5636. Food and drinks available. Bring music and join in.



Days for Girls Work Day



The Days for Girls Work Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8, at the Christ United Methodist Church River of Life Community Center.



Sewers and non-sewers are welcome and those planning to attend should RSVP at 740-498-8134.



For more information, call Becky Overholser at 740-498-7702. the next work day is Sept. 28.