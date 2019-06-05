Get ready to explore, learn and beep at Hospice of Guernsey’s 5th annual Touch A Truck event, Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Deerassic Park, located at 14250 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.



Touch A Truck is a free family event where kids of all ages can have a hands-on opportunity to explore various vehicles and spend time with the people who build, support, protect and serve our communities. Donations are always accepted but there is no admission cost. Along with the "trucks," there will be a variety of basket raffles filled with items donated by local business and individuals. Items include an outdoor child’s tent with fun outdoor toys, small swimming pool with everything you need to have fun in the sun, primitives, lots of Ohio State pieces, a two seat power wheel, and much more.



Working in conjunction with the event, The United Way of Guernsey, Noble and Monroe counties will be having their annual Campaign Kick Off by hosting a concession stand. They will be offering hot dogs, Hamburgers and a variety of other items. Cost is by donation. Many of the United Way’s partnering agencies will also be there with games and fun activities for kids.



Thanks to all of our sponsors who make this event possible: Pine Tree Towing & Recovery, Myers Well Services, The Daily Jeffersonian, Quanex, Markwest Energy Solutions, Caldwell Redi-Mix Concrete, AEP Ohio, Bi-Con, Guernsey County Farm Bureau, XPO Logistics, J.L. Tuttle Trucking, Cambridge Packaging, Country Bits, The Towne House, Lady Jane’s Mercantile, Old Country Loft, Moore Brothers Hardware, The Learning Jungle, Artragous, Seneca Lake Marina, Dockside Restaurant, and The Andrews Family.



Trucks on display will include:



AEP Ohio



All for Kids



Antrim Volunteer Fire Department



Asplundh



Bill’s Towing



Buckey Disposal



Cambridge City Police



Columbia Gas



Creepin’ Motor Sports



Grace Pantry



Guernsey County Farm Bureau



Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center



Guernsey County Sheriff Department



Guernsey-Muskingum Electric



Jim’s Towing



Kona Ice



Lanzer Excavating



Life Flight



Myers Well Services



Ohio Department of Natural Resources



Ohio Department of Transportation



Ohio State Highway Patrol



Old Washington Community Volunteer Fire Department



Pine Tree Towing and Recovery



Road Warriors Towing



Smith Concrete



Southeastern Equipment



Sunbelt Rentals



Survival Flight



That Just Happened Motor Sports



Tom Brown Trucking



United Ambulance



U.S. Army Corp of Engineers



XPO Logistics



Lineup is subject to change.



About Hospice of Guernsey, Inc.



Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. is a Non-Profit, CHAP accredited hospice that serve Guernsey, Noble, and western Belmont Counties. We have been caring for terminally ill patients for 35 years.



Hospice of Guernsey is committed to being the premier provider, dedicated to preserving the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Our professional, trained staff cares for patients in their homes or in a facility. We are available 24/7 with on-call nurses and social workers.



Our mission is to provide dignified, compassionate and comfort care including physical, social, psychological and spiritual needs to our patients and their families. If you would like more information regarding Hospice of Guernsey, please visit our website, www.hospiceofguernsey.com, our Facebook page, Hospice of Guernsey, or call our call our office to speak to one of our caring team members at (800) 283-0316 or 740-432-7440.