ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College announces that Dr. Jeremy Vittek has been hired as Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. He has assumed the role effective April 29.



"Dr. Vittek will serve as a representative to the Belmont College academic community," said Dr. Paul Gasparro, President. "His experience in higher education gives him the foundation to build upon our strengths and offer insight into our opportunities. I am pleased to have a professional with such depth and breadth of experience to serve in this important role on our administrative team."



As Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Vittek will have primary responsibility and oversight of all academic areas including: Academic Programs, Off-Campus Operations, Workforce Development, Academic Advising, Admissions, Student Records and Financial Aid. As a member of the President’s Staff he will be responsible for the development and implementation of academic programs and will serve as the chief accreditation officer for the college.



Dr. Vittek recently served as Dean of Instruction at Belmont, a post he held since August 2017. Prior to being hired at Belmont College, he worked at Wheeling Jesuit University as Assistant Professor/Program Director of Professional Education since 2013. His career has included numerous higher education positions including Visiting Professor and Adjunct Professor at Wheeling Jesuit University, Student Teacher Site Supervisor at Grand Canyon University, Adjunct Professor at Northcentral University, and Adjunct Professor at West Virginia University.



Dr. Vittek earned his B.S. Ed. from Ohio University, his M.A. from West Virginia University, as well as a Master of Education in School Counseling from the University of West Alabama, and his Ed.D. in Special Education from West Virginia University.



"I am very excited to be serving Belmont College as the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs," Dr. Vittek said. "Belmont College serves a population of students with unquestioned potential for whom studying at Belmont can make life-altering differences. Quality education is a right afforded to all of those who come through our doors."