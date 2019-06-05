As is the usual custom, Barnesville area communities formally observed Memorial Day this past week.



Parades and programs were staged in nearby Bethesda and Belmont while services also took place in Quaker City and Batesville. In Beallsville, services were observed by the local American Legion Post on traditional Memorial Day, Thursday, May 30.



In Barnesville, Marietta native U.S. Army Major Kristina Gaskins, was principal speaker at morning services held at Veterans Plaza. A parade along East Main Street preceded the formal program. Gaskins is the highest-ranking female officer to present the local address.



A special feature of the program was the awarding of quilts by the national organization Quilts of Valor. Sue Olinski and volunteers of the organization made the presentations to seven World War II veterans. John Anderson, Francis Plumly, Paul Luyster, Richard Steele, Homer Luyster and Bob Harris were on the plaza for the presentation while the seventh quilt was later presented at home to Henry Gallagher.



Also taking part in the program were Mayor Dale Bunting, Kathryn Pittman of the American Legion Auxiliary, Betty Grey of the Barnesville VFW Auxiliary, the Barnesville Community Alumni Band and Corey Powell who gave the invocation and benediction.