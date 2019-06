Portage County Farm Bureau is hosting a Farm to City Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Maplewood Career Center, 7075 Route 88, Ravenna.



A breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage and milk or coffee will be available for $3. There also will be equipment and livestock displays and activities and take-home crafts for kids.



All proceeds benefit the Portage County Farm Bureau Impact and Scholarship Fund.