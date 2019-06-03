GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Ohio say they have recovered the body of one of two boaters who went missing when they took a small boat out on Lake Erie more than two weeks ago.



The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the body of 38-year-old Cory Althar, of Madison, was found Friday night on the lake near Geneva State Park, which sits along the water about 45 miles northeast of Cleveland.



Searchers previously found an overturned boat offshore in that area.



A 19-year-old man who was with Althar remains missing. The department has indicated it considers the search for him to be a recovery mission.