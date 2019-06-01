The community is invited to "Mountain Top," a 2017-dramatic mystery film about a lawyer-turned preacher living in a small Appalachian town who is pursued by an eccentric man who wants the lawyer to represent him in court. The lawyer becomes involved in the case that ties into his own small-town life and attempts to unravel the mystery behind it.



The movie will be shown, on the big screen, at 6 p.m. June 8 at Community Vineyard Church, (the former Loew’s movie theater), 2543 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls.



The movie is part of the church’s Movies with a Message, which takes place the second Saturday of every month. The movie, snacks and drinks are free and there is the chance to win prizes following the movie.



For more information, check out the church’s website, www.communityvineyard.org or call the church at 330-928-5134.