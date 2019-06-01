Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will perform at 6 p.m. June 9 in the church sanctuary at Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown.



Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass performs hymn classics with a contemporary flair featuring three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards.



The concert is free to all, with an optional freewill offering accepted.



Grace UCC is located at 13275 Cleveland Avenue, 1/4 mile north of the intersection of Route 619 and Cleveland Avenue. For more information, call the Grace UCC office at 330-699-3255.