Windham Library’s summer reading club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays starting June 4 and running through July 2.



The reading club is intended for children 5 to 11 years old. There will be a different theme each week, using the space-related "A Universe of Stories" theme, and a brochure is available at the circulation desk. Those interested in registering can do so over the telephone or in-person at the branch library. Call 330-326-3145 for more information.



The Windham Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 9005 Wilverne Drive in Windham.