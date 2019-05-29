The Union Local FFA recently attended the Ohio FFA Convention in May. They had five members receive their State FFA Degree. The State FFA Degree is the second highest level that can be achieved as an FFA member. This step in the FFA Degree system encourages students to grow and achieve personally toward establishing themselves in an agricultural career.



The recipients were Hannah Anderson, Alyssa Betts, Sierra Betts, Faith Brandon, and Halee Brown. They received their degree at the Ohio FFA Convention and all of their names have been added to the State degree plaques that are hanging on the wall in the High School Commons. They are the first ones to receive it in the past five years.



Ms. Harper said, "All five young ladies put in the hard work and dedication to receive this degree. I just had to help guide the way."



They also had one student, Cheyenne Dallas, participated in the Ohio FFA State Band at the State Convention. She was able to perform with her flute as part of the band to help entertain State FFA Convention guests.