A second set of triplets has been born this year at Wheeling Hospital. Kimberly and Dennis Miller of St. Clairsville are the proud parents of three daughters, Olivia Rose, Cecilia Elizabeth and Giuliana Ann. The new mom already has experienced being in a family with "multiples." She, herself, is a twin. In January, another Wheeling couple also became the parents of triplets: Two girls and a boy. Dr. Chandra Swamy delivered all six babies. Last year, Wheeling Hospital set a record for births with 1,315 newborns.