Lashley Tractor Sales Inc. Vice President Chris Lashley, left, recently received the coveted Million Dollar in Sales award for 2018 from Land Pride Territory representative Ned Lewis. Lashley Tractor Sales has been in the Ohio Valley for more than 70 years with stores in Quaker City, St. Clairsville, Zanesville and Marietta. Lewis said Lashley Tractor is an outstanding dealer of Land Pride implements and is the only dealer in Ohio to achieve this level of sales.