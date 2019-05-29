The following items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Library:



Memorials and honors — The Horse: Its Nature, Revealed by Sabine Stuewer. In memory of Curtis Elder given by Paula Elder Rowlands; Arm Knitting: 30 No Needle Projects For You And Your Home. / More Sewing To Sell by Virginia Lindsay. / Kaffe Fassett’s Quilts In America. In memory of Betty Pickenpaugh given by Don and Julia Pickenpaugh; The Magic In A Year by Frank Boylan. In honor of Mrs. Pack given by Gracie Smith. 2018-19



Fiction — A Tender Hope by Amanda Cabot, inspirational; Triple Jeopardy by Anne Perry, mystery; The Yankee Widow by Linda Lael Miller; Too Wilde To Wed by Eloisa James; Tight Rope by Amanda Quick; Sunset Beach by Mary Kay Andrews; Far And Away by Fern Michaels; The Night Window by Dean Koontz; The Dante Chamber by Matthew Pearl; How To Be Famous by Caitlin Moran; Picture Us In The Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert. Young Adult We Set The Dark On Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia, young adult; Munmun by Jesse Andrews, young adult.



Non-Fiction — The Pioneers: The Heroic Story Of The Settlers Who Brought The American Ideal West David McCullough; 100 Days Of Real Food On A Budget by Lisa Leake; Ohio’s Black Hand Syndicate: The Birth Of Organized Crime In America by David Meyers; My Squirrel Days by Ellie Kemper; Lake Of The Ozarks: My Surreal Summers In A Vanishing America by Bill Geist.



Children’s — Marvelous Motorcycles by Tony Mitton, boardbook; Which Is The Circle: A Book About Shapes / What Is On Top: A Book About Positions /What Is Biggest: A Book About Sizes by Nick Rebman; Fred Pudding by Anne Vittur Kennedy; I Want To Be A Postman by Brianna Battista; I Want To Be A Nurse by Brianna Battista; Firebird by Misty Copeland; Miss Mary Reporting: The True Story Of Sportswriter Mary Garber by Sue Macy.



DVDs — Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled; Apollo 11; Fighting With My Family; Black Hawk Down: The Untold Story; Backdraft 2.



Book on CDs — The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver; The Night Window by Dean Koontz.