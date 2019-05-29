Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers



The Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers met May 11. Marah Bethel called the meeting to order. Emma Mazgaj read devotions and Olivia Phillips led the pledges. Jenna Duvall led the roll call and the secretary’s minutes. Olivia Phillips read the treasurer’s report. Ryland Wehr gave the news report. Health, Energy, and Recycling reports were also given.



The club received a letter from the Summer Lunch Program thanking them for their donation to last year’s program. A motion was made for the club to make a donation to the Summer Lunch Program again this year. The motion passed. A motion was also made for the club to sponsor a trophy at the Belmont County Fair this year. The motion passed.



An announcement was made that Marah Bethel and Olivia Phillips passed the Livestock Quality Assurance (LQA) test and that all club members have completed the livestock LQA requirements for their species. It was also announced that this year’s Belmont County Relay For Life is being sponsored by all of the 4-H clubs in Belmont County and will be held on July 14 at the Union Local Track and Field complex. Reminders were made about the dates of this year’s Jr. 4-H Camp, as well as Shooting Sports Camp. Reminders were also made about the dates of livestock and project judging.



The next meeting of the Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers 4-H Club will be Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m.