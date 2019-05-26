Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna is hosting a Summer Reading Challenge for children, teens and adults from June 3 to July 29.



For children, a Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Party will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, where patrons can learn about this summer’s theme, and visit the community booths for fun activities and freebies. No registration for this party is required.



Reed Memorial Library has invited the Rockin’ Robots to help entertain us during and after the Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Party with their super galactic pumped up dance show. Kids and their families are welcome to come and dance along. No registration is required.



Children can register for the Summer Reading Challenge during the Kickoff Party or the next time they visit the Children’s Department. Participants will receive a challenge log that includes literary and activity-based challenges to keep them busy during the summer months. Participants will complete the challenges for the chance to win big. For more information, call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



For the Teen Summer Reading Challenge, participants can complete raffle tickets for every book, magazine, and audiobook they complete, as well as programs they attend at the library. Teens use these tickets to enter separate weekly and grand prize drawings. Teens that turn in eight tickets may attend Reed Memorial Library’s first after hour lock-in, featuring an escape room, pizza, and a scavenger hunt. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



Adults taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge will fill out raffle tickets for every book, magazine, and audiobook they complete, and for every program they attend at the library. Then use these tickets to enter separate weekly and grand prize drawings. Raffle prizes include tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Akron Rubber Ducks, the Akron Orchestra, gift cards, and much more. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.