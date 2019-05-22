PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington Memorial Day Service will commence at 12 noon Monday, May 27 at Union Cemetery. The service will include recognition of all veterans in attendance.



The guest speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer Jason E. Thornton, USMC, retired with 20 years of honorable service, who is serving as an assistance veteran service officer with the Tuscarawas County Veterans Service Office.



There will be a parade with veterans riding in wagons after the service at the cemetery in Port Washington to the Old Town Hall and fire station where a barbecue chicken meal will be available.