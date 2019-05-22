Newcomerstown Middle School announced that eighth-grader Marlie Meg Moner, daughter of Corey and Kelly Moner, was selected as the 2019 Ray A. Kroc Youth Achievement Award recipient. Marlie, accompanied by her parents and school administrators, was honored along with recipients from other area schools, at a banquet held in April, at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center in Dover. Also among those being honored was our NHS recipient for this year, Miss Katelyn Glazer.



This award recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated the characteristics exemplified by Mr. Kroc (founder of McDonald's restaurants) - persistence, determination, hard work and all-around excellence. Generally, the recipients are students who have earned the respect of his/her peers and teachers alike, and who replicate Kroc's passion of helping others, and giving 100 percent in all they do.



Below are general criteria that are considered when making the selection for this prestigious honor.



Citizenship - community involvement through volunteer work in a social organization, civic group, church, etc.



Leadership - holding a position of authority within the school or community(e.g. student government, school -sanctioned club, or outside organization)



Scholarship - High performance level in a challenging classroom environment.



Sportsmanship - Display characteristics of good sportsmanship, whether through participation in or support of athletic teams.