Local students recently graduated from Cedarville University during the 123rd annual commencement held May 4.



• Lane Hluch of Atwater graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology degree.



• David Pelletier of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health degree.



Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.