Mystery author Les Roberts will visit the Kent Free Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Roberts will describe his writing process and inspiration for his Cleveland detective Milan Jacovich. Books will be available for purchase and signing.



Roberts is the author of more than 20 novels, has written for television and film, and is currently a film and literary critic. He is past president of both the Private Eye Writers of America and the American Crime Writer's League. He has been a professional actor, a singer, a jazz musician, and a teacher. In 2003, he received the Sherwood Anderson Literary Award.



No registration is required for this free program. For more information, contact the Information Desk at 330-673-4414.