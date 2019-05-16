MAY 16, 1959



William S. Murray and Marvin Lester are the new owners of Glenn Plumbing Co., New Concord.



MAY 16, 1969



Don Matheney is named head basketball coach at Meadowbrook High School, succeeding Bill Cantor. Everett (Red) Rigel, superintendent of Madison Consolidated Local School District, has resigned to accept a teaching position at Barnesville High School.



MAY 16, 1979



Donald F. Burris, a native of Cambridge, was named vice president of the Retail Sales Division at NCR. Burris is a 1961 graduate of Cambridge High School.



MAY 16, 1999



John Glenn High School softball pitcher, Joanne Geiler, was mobbed by teammates and manager Randy Larrick after the final out of the Lady Muskies' decisive 5-0 victory over the Philo Lady Electrics in the MVL Title game.



MAY 16, 2009



The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office will be joining other local and national law enforcement agencies in the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Extra deputies will be assigned to work area roadways to reduce accidents and enforce seat belt laws.