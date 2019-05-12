A local favorite since 1963, Mr. Lee’s Restaurant, 2000 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge, will host a "Waiter’s Night" fundraiser for Hospice of Guernsey from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Mr. Lee’s staff and several Hospice volunteers will be working together to serve customers and 10 percent of all sales generated in those two hours will be donated to Hospice of Guernsey. Funds generated will go to hospice and will help provide patient care and bereavement services to local patients.



For more information on this event or the services provided by Hospice of Guernsey, call 740-432-7440.