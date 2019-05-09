The Kent Historical Society Museum’s newest two-part exhibit — "Views of Kent by Local Artists" and "Treasures from the Attic" — gives art and artifacts typically tucked away in storage a chance to shine under the spotlights.



The public may visit to explore the exhibit during KHS’ spring open house on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Since one aspect of the attic treasures exhibit focuses on the history of Kent dairies, guests will be served free samples of Kent-made ice cream from Popped!.



"Views of Kent by Local Artists" consists of drawings, paintings and photographs dating from the early 20th century to today, done by a variety of artists who have been inspired by Kent scenes. "Notable among these are contemporary photographs of the Erie Depot, and a painting by Elmer Novotny of the Erie Railroad tower in Towner’s Woods," said Tom Hatch, a KHS trustee and exhibit co-curator.



Displayed in both the first- and second-floor hallways and up the staircase wall are numerous artworks by both Hugo Bietz and Ray Moody, as well as individual pieces by Novotny, Jance Lentz, Robert Wood, Ken Muenzenmayer, Ben Bassham, Dorothy J. (Ward) Burgess, Kevin Brown, Richard Sweet, Brad Bolton, Ron Gray, Roger Di Paolo, Pete Kenworthy, Jason Noble and Joe Taggart.



"Treasures from the Attic," staged in a first-floor exhibit room, features an eclectic array of items ranging from an antique firearms collection to an unusual set of antique fine china custom-made in Dresden. One aspect of the exhibit recalls the days of home milk deliveries with a collection of milk bottles and related objects representing a variety of Kent dairies, including Perfection and Fenn.



The exhibit also features a "what is this?" section of unusual items. "Visitors are invited to guess the purpose and function of these items that used to be ubiquitous, but are no longer common," Hatch explained.



Also on display are a number of items from the prominent Bumphrey and Herriff families, as well as ornate ceremonial Masonic swords engraved with the names of local men, and canes that belonged to William S. Kent and one from the Minnich family that’s carved with an 1844 date.



The KHS Museum is located at 237 E. Main St.; those with disabilities may park behind the building, while all other visitors are asked to use the adjacent Portage County Municipal Court, Kent Branch, parking lot.