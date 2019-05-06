The 2019 primary election Tuesday will be dominated by issues with the main candidate contest being the Democratic primary for Canton council president.

The major question for voters in Tuesday's primary will be whether or not to approve new taxes or renew old taxes.

The polls open 6:30 a.m. and close 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those who have filled out absentee ballots must mail them postmarked by today to the Stark County Board of Elections. All mailed ballots must be received by May 17. Or, the voter or a close family member must turn in the absentee ballot in person to the board's office at 3525 Regent Ave. NE by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The last day of early voting at 3525 Regent is today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters are required to bring to the polls an ID or official document with their current address. If they do not, they can cast a provisional ballot but they'd have to show ID, documentation of their address like a utility bill or bank statement, provide their Ohio Driver's license or state ID number or provide the last four digits of their Social Security card within seven days after the election at the Board's Regent Avenue NW office.

Precinct changes

The Stark County Board of Elections consolidated precincts and polling locations, cutting the number of precincts from 284 to 274 and the number of polling locations from 136 to 126.

The affected precincts are in Alliance, Canton, Plain Township, North Canton, Massillon, Osnaburg Township and Washington Township. If the board changed your polling location, then you should have gotten a post card in the mail last month. To find your polling location visit starkcountyohio.gov/board-of-elections, and click on "Where do I vote?"

Countywide vote

Every voter who lives in Stark County will be presented with the question to renew the 1-mill Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery levy for another 10 years. If approved, the levy would continue to generate $7 million a year. It costs the owner of a $100,000 home $25.32 a year. If voters declined the renewal, the cost would be removed from their property tax bill.

The Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Board says it would continue to fund treatment for people addicted to opiates. And the money would continue to cover the costs of salary and benefits of the board's 50 employees who administer drug prevention, intervention and treatment programs as well as apply for federal and state grants.

Library levy

Many Stark County voters will vote on the request by the Stark County Library District for an additional 2-mills that would last eight years. If approved, it would raise $11.2 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year. The library's current levy raises $8.08 million a year and costs the owner of a $100,000 home $43.43 a year. It is due to expire at the end of this year, and last collections would take place next year. So the net increase would be about $3 million a year and $26.57 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

The Stark County Auditor's office has said the levies would overlap for a year, but it is presumed the library district's board would repeal the expiring library levy early to avoid double taxation.

Library officials say they need the additional funds because revenue from the state is significantly less than it was more than a decade ago.

Township issues



Several populous townships, as well as small villages, are asking voters to approve tax increases.

Both Plain Township and Lake Township are seeking new park levies.

Plain Township seeks an additional, 5-year, 1.5-mill parks levy that would raise $1.16 million a year. Cost to the owner of a $100,000 home would be $52.50 a year.

Lake Township's levy would last 10 years, and its 2-mills would raise $1.6 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year.

Perry issues

The Perry Police Department wants to add $1.5 million annually to its budget so that more officers can be hired and equipment upgraded. Electors are being asked for a five-year, 3.9-mill police levy renewal, as well as a 3.49 renewal that includes a 2.5-mill additional. Total millage is expected to raise about $5 million per year for police.

"We're thinking positive about our levies passing," said Trustee Craig Chessler. "I think our voters understand the need for adequate funding for police and roads."

A five-year, 5-mill additional Road Department levy is also up for consideration. If passed, township officials will waive a 3-mill road levy already on the books.

Other issues

In addition, Tuslaw Local Schools is seeking an additional 3.3-mill, levy for five years that would raise $753,054 a year at a cost of $115.50 for the owner of a $100,000 home.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District would like an additional, permanent 2-mill fire levy that would raise $638,397 a year at a cost to the owner of a $100,000 home of $70 a year.

Navarre seeks a tax increase of 0.25% to 1.75% for fixing roads.

Canal Fulton seeks a tax increase of 0.5% to 2% for Canal Fulton for current expenses,

Brewster seeks a tax increase of 0.5% to 2% in Brewster to fund fire operations.

Hartville seeks a tax increase of 0.5% to 1.5% for general municipal operations and improvements.

Contested races

Contested partisan contests in city races in Canton, Massillon and Alliance are far and few between.

The highest profile faceoff is in the Democratic primary for Canton Council President between incumbent William V. Sherer II and former City Law Director Joe Martuccio. Canton Democrats appointed Sherer to succeed Alan Schulman, who died in office.

Canton Ward 2 has a Democratic primary between incumbent Nate Chester III and Lois M. Ellis. In Massillon Ward 1, Mark Lombardi is challenging incumbent Sarita Cunningham in the Republican primary for the council seat.

Reach Repository writer Robert Wang at (330) 580-8327 or robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.