Brianna Artrip

Killbuck Elementary

Residence: Brinkhaven

Age: 8

Parents: Brian and Shelley Artrip

Siblings: Morgan and Zack

Tell why you performed those acts of kindness or what motivated you to do what you did to be nominated?

When I see someone upset, I think I might be able to make them feel better and happy.

Do you have a favorite TV show?

Loud House. I like the baby in the show.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Therapist.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

We didn’t have to do math.

If you had a super power, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world?

I could fly. I would save people from getting hurt.

Absolute Allison

Cornerstone Elementary School

Residence: Wooster

Age: 10

Parents: Allison Allison (Carl Allison)

Siblings: Knowledge Allison, Empress Allison, Sapphire Allison

School Activities: Perform daily tasks (collecting pop cans, deliver mail), C3 coffee delivery, deliver items to students from Cornerstone’s Caring Closet

Tell why you performed those acts of kindness or what motivated you to do what you did to be nominated?

I do nice things because I like it. I like helping people. I like to help little kids with their work or when they get hurt.

Do you have a favorite video game? Book? TV Show?

Video Game – Prince of Persia; Book – DogMan; TV show – Ben 10

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be a picture man so I can have a job. I want to draw pictures all day. I love drawing pictures of heroes.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

It would be game school land because I like video games. It would have every single game, even toys (action toys of course).

If you had a super power, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world?

I would use my laser eyes and touch their souls. Not like touch them, but scan them and help them be a better person. I would use it only for good and to save people. I also want to fly.

NOMINEES

Caroline Dobbins

Chippewa Intermediate School

Sixth Grade

Caroline embodies respect and kindness with friends and teachers. Throughout the school year she participates in volleyball, cheer and basketball. She also enjoys gymnastics, drawing and being with friends.

Misha Yoder

Waynedale Mount Eaton

Sixth Grade

Misha Yoder has a quiet way of honoring the strengths of her friends and classmates. She gets along with everyone and always works well in groups. Misha is a leader in her sixth-grade class!

Jay Detweiler

Fredericksburg Elementary School

Third Grade

Jay Detweiler is a proactive student by being a person who makes things happen rather than a passive person who waits for things to happen. Jay manages his time effectively in the classroom and seeks help when he needs it.

Grace Shetler

East Holmes Chestnut Ridge Elementary

Second Grade

Grace Shetler works very hard in the classroom and does well academically. To celebrate the arts, Grace was asked to sing with her brother and sister at a recent board meeting and did a great job! Grace always has a smile on her face and projects a positive attitude daily. Chestnut Ridge school is fortunate to have students like Grace to work with every day.

Phin Johnson

Winesburg Elementary

Sixth Grade

Phin Johnson is a great kid. He is humble, kind and has so much charisma. He’s a such a joy to talk to and has a way of making everyone around him feel special

Adley Harbaugh

Northwestern Elementary School

First Grade

Adley Harbaugh is a very kind-hearted student who is always taking classmates who may need help under her wing and making them feel successful. She gives her best effort every time she works on something and she makes sure no one in the class is left out. Her kindness shows in everything she does.

Ruger White

Northwestern Elementary School

First Grade

Ruger White is a conscientious student who always gives his best effort. Ruger can think outside the box and come up with an interesting response. He is a great friend to all of his classmates.

Genevieve Ballard

Orrville Elementary School

Third Grade

Genevieve Ballard demonstrates the school rules at all times. She is responsible and helpful. She follows the directions the first time she is asked and gets to work right away in her classroom. She works hard, takes school seriously, and is a very nice young lady!

Drayedon Williams

Orrville Middle School

Sixth Grade

Drayedon Williams spends his time with friends and participating in sports. He encourages others to try new things and to not stop working at a skill so they will be successful. He is a great friend and encouraging to others. Keep striving to be your best, Drayedon!

St. Mary’s

Brooklyn Chelakadan

Fifth Grade

Brooklyn Chelakadan has a passion for music and works hard to be the best she can be. She is a caring person and brings joy to those around her.

Beau Hoffman

St. Mary’s

Kindergarten

Beau Hoffman shows kindness to everyone wherever he goes. He always volunteers to help when he sees someone in need.

Cole Porter

West Holmes Middle School

Sixth Grade

Cole Porter is an outstanding musician who attained a perfect score on his band SLO. He is polite, hard-working and is a dedicated student and he also is a fine wrestler.

Allison DeMassimo

Norwayne Elementary School

Fifth Grade

Allison DeMassimo is a great student athlete who participates in basketball. Allison is involved in 4-H where she shows horses. She will be heading to the All-American Youth Horse Show in Columbus this May. She is looking forward to summer and spending time working with her horses.

Ryder Ingold

Norwayne Elementary School

Fifth Grade

Ryder Ingold is a great leader and very involved in the community. He participates in 4-H and plays baseball and basketball. Ryder is also working on a canned food drive for the fifth-grade students in May. He is looking forward to summer and is excited to be heading to the middle school next year.

Kayleigh Miller

Triway Franklin Township Elementary School

Third Grade

Kayleigh Miller goes out of her way to brighten the days of her peers and teachers with kind notes, friendly smiles, and gentle pats on the back. She consistently strives to make every detail of her work the best it can possibly be, and encourages her classmates to do the same.

Nicholas Hancock

Triway Wooster Township Elementary School

Second Grade

Nicholas Hancock is a remarkable young man who is well spoken and mature beyond his years, which makes him a natural when it comes to carrying on a conversation with adults or conveying information to his peers. Nicholas is organized, proactive, thorough, and always ready to tackle any assignment or project independently or as part of a collaborative group!

Marita Strasbaugh

Dalton Elementary School

Kindergarten

Marita Strasbaugh is a kind and caring student who goes out of her way to help those around her. She is quick to lend a hand and never expects anything in return. She handles every situation in a kind, caring and honest way and wants everyone around her to be happy.

Zach Brahler

Dalton Middle School

Sixth Grade

Zach Brahler is a hard-working student who puts forth his best effort every day. He treats others with respect and sets a great example for his peers.

Cadence Cardinal

Central Christian School

Third Grade

Cadence Cardinal is a kind friend, good listener, and is quick to follow directions. She is aware of what is going on and what the expectations are. She is also a hard worker and strives to do her best.

Kye Kooker

Central Christian School

Fourth Grade

Kye Kooker has the character traits of kindness, thoughtfulness, caring, respect and integrity on a daily basis. Kye models these traits not only with classmates, but with all adults as well.

Natalie Rufener

Rittman Elementary School

Second Grade

Natalie Rufener is a model student who always puts forth her best effort. She is a quiet leader in the classroom who is always willing to help others. Natalie always completes the tasks that are asked of her. She is an active participant in classroom discussions, and she encourages others to participate as well. Natalie is a kind-hearted student who is always thinking of others.

Jordan Killough

Rittman Elementary School

Fifth Grade

Jordan Killough is an outstanding student who is conscientious and diligent in his school work. He is friendly, kind, and helpful to his classmates. He participates on Class Council and is a key member of the morning announcement team. His sense of humor is one of a kind!

Aralynn Murillo

Smithville Green Elementary School

Kindergarten

Aralynn Murillo is a kind, hardworking student. She always does her very best.

Walter Baltic

Smithville Green Elementary School

Kindergarten

Walter Baltic is an excellent leader and role model for others.

Liberty Pittman

Montessori School of Wooster

Third Grade

Liberty Pittman is witty and warm-hearted. She is resilient and her smile lights up the room. Her compassion for others makes her a lifelong friend. We are privileged to have Liberty as a part of our classroom family.

Jace Martinez

Montessori School of Wooster

Fifth Grade

Jace Martinez is a quiet, loving boy. He has overcome many challenges this school year and has proven himself to be an influential peer. He brings much joy to our classroom family.

Grant Roller

Hazel Harvey Elementary School

Kindergarten

Grant Roller is always willing to help others and has a very caring heart. Grant is a good reader and does great with all things related to math, especially with adding and counting money. Grant naturally is aware of other students’ feelings and needs, quickly offering assistance and genuine kindness. He enjoys playing with his friends at recess and loves to read and share about race cars.

Rowyn Hafner

Wooster City Kean Elementary School

Fourth Grade

Rowyn Hafner is polite to everyone and lives the seven habits each day. She is quiet and consistent and is a good role model for her peers. Rowyn is a friend to all and uses her kindness to inspire others around her.