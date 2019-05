The Portage Trail Walkers will hike at 8:30 a.m. May 11 at Seiberling Naturealm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron.



To reach the start of the hike, travel S.R. 303 west out of Hudson into Peninsula. Turn left (south) on Riverview Road and go 7.2 miles. Turn right (west) on Smith. The sign and entrance are on the left (south) side.



The walk is wooded trails with hills, muddy if wet, two miles of trails plus observation walking.