On Tuesday, May 14 the Christian Life Center Women’s Ministry will present Women’s Community Bible Journaling Workshop. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.



Ann Kardos of the Kent Logo’s Book Store will demonstrate how to do Bible Journaling. Participants should bring their Bible, favorite journal and a friend. Supplies will be available for purchase from Logo’s Book Store. Light refreshments will available.



Christian Life Center is located at 1972 E. Summit Road, (S.R. 261 and Summit Road) Kent. For details, call the church office at 330-678-9234 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.